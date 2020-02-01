Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $90.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,639,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

