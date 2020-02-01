Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 6.4%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $48.73, 921,565 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 797,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.