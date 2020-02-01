Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.