AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Wedbush currently has a price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 730,571 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,801,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after buying an additional 713,556 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,177,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.