AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

