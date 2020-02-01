Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $38.74 million and $14.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Kucoin, RightBTC, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Bilaxy, Koinex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

