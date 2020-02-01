Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,737.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after purchasing an additional 686,501 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,103,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 553,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,166,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,452. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

