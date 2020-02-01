Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Airbloc has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $5.52 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, OKEx and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

