Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,976. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

