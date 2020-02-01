Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:AKBTY remained flat at $$2.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.59. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.00.
About Akbank T.A.S.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.