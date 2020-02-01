Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $84.00 at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alaska Air Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.81%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 563.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 571,753 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.