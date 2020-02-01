Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

ALBO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,271. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $302.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

