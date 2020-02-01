Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $165.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

