ALIS (ALIS) Price Hits $0.0338 on Major Exchanges

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ALIS has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $34.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last week, ALIS has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

