Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE ADS traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $102.79. 1,725,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 232.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $12,022,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.