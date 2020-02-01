Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

