Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
AMOT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.
AMOT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 73,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $440.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.98.
In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at $48,249,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,849,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 81,162 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
