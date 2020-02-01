ALLUVA (ALV) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, ALLUVA has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $93,387.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLUVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva . ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com . The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

