Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 568,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,488 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $760,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $21.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,434.23. 2,403,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,402.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.