Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,402.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.