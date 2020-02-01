Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Up 8.1%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.60, 169,499 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 75,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $25,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

