Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Chad Wells Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Chad Wells purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,308.80.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $468.55 million and a PE ratio of -115.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.47. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of C$10.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.76.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

