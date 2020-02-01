Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02, Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.39-4.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

