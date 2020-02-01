Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $99.68

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and traded as high as $111.00. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 7,392 shares traded.

ALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.54. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

