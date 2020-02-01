Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACH shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE ACH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. 36,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

