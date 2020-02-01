Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,105. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

