Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,105. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

