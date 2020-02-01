Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,811.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

