Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,400.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.
AMZN stock traded up $138.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,811.88.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
