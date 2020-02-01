Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,400.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN stock traded up $138.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

