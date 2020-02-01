Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2,625.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,550.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $138.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

