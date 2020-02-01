Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $85.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Ambarella by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 262,519 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ambarella by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

