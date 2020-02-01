American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $9.42 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.68 million, a PE ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

