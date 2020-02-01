AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $94.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,723. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,708,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 734,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

