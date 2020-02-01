Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

AMGN traded down $10.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

