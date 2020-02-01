Amon (AMN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Amon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $673,990.00 and approximately $1,681.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amon

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

