Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 67.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Amphenol news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $11,734,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

