Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $32.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $35.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $120.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.25 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 958,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $618.64 million, a PE ratio of 367.37 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 51.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 167,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

