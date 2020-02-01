Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $32.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $35.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $120.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.25 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 958,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $618.64 million, a PE ratio of 367.37 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 51.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 167,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.