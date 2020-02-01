Analysts Anticipate Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. 250,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,157. Qualys has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,307 shares of company stock valued at $24,327,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

