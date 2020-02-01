Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.78 million to $110.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $426.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 394,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

