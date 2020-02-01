Analysts Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Post $0.60 EPS

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 5,500 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $350.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.66. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

