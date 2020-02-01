Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRLD. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

WRLD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 125,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $684.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

