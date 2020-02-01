Analysts Expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.97. AFLAC posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

AFL traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in AFLAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in AFLAC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.