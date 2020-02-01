Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $27.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.47 million, with estimates ranging from $3.26 million to $41.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

DCPH stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 600,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,600. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $7,479,659.57. Insiders sold 300,585 shares of company stock worth $16,500,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

