Analysts Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post $140.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.48 million to $141.00 million. Franks International reported sales of $145.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $580.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $582.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $626.71 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $647.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franks International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franks International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franks International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,881 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 667,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Franks International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.53.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

