Analysts Expect Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Torchlight Energy Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Torchlight Energy Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Torchlight Energy Resources.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TRCH stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Torchlight Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 593,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

