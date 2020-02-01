Analysts Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $193.06

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.42. 3,563,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

