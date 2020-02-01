Analyzing First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Westbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:WBBW)

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First US Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First US Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 9.33% 5.50% 0.58% Westbury Bancorp 18.12% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First US Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $48.95 million 1.44 $2.49 million N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 2.45 $6.89 million N/A N/A

Westbury Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First US Bancshares.

Summary

First US Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. First US Bancshares, Inc. serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family loans, commercial business loans, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and automobile loans, as well as education loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. It operates eight banking offices in Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin; and loan production offices in Dane and Outagamie counties, Wisconsin. The company also operates nine ATMs at its branches and one other at a stand-alone location. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.

