AnarchistsPrime 1-Day Volume Reaches $564.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

