AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.67

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 9714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock has a market cap of $530.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

