Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.08.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $75.30. 1,048,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

