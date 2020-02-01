Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives $6.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 49.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 158,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 727.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

